Analysts Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.44. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,210,000 after buying an additional 6,290,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. 531,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $564.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

