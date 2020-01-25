Analysts Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.44. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.
Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 97.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,210,000 after buying an additional 6,290,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. 531,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $564.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
About Golar LNG Partners
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
