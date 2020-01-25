Analysts Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Home Depot posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.00. 4,467,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,486. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $177.41 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.22.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

