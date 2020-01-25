Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is ($0.14). Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

RUN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. 1,282,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,850. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,741 shares of company stock worth $2,902,162. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,546,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 432,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,553.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 423,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after acquiring an additional 349,990 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

