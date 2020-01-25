Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 755,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,430. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 4.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,014,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 691,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit