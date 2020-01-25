Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 755,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,430. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 4.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,014,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 691,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

