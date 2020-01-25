Analysts Set $26.67 Target Price for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. Aprea Therapeutics’ rating score has declined by 6.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $26.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

APRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of APRE traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.15. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

