Analysts Set Capita PLC (LON:CPI) PT at GBX 180

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.37).

CPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Capita to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

CPI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 159.20 ($2.09). 2,800,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.78.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

