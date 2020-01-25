Analysts Set Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target at $68.67

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,235,743.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at $785,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,606 shares in the company, valued at $20,749,680.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,939 shares of company stock worth $27,426,388. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $4,190,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,705 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

