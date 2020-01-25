Analysts Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Target Price at $65.36

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. 2,244,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,291.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after buying an additional 313,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after buying an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

