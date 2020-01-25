Analysts Set RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Price Target at $3.60

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several analysts recently commented on RMED shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

RMED traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,437. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,682 shares of company stock valued at $78,871. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

