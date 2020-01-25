Analysts Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $106.14

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.11. 255,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43. Repligen has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

