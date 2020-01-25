Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $60.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 571,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 345,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8,896.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 168,407 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,260,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 979,464 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,370,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $298.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

