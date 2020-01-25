Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Target Price at CHF 382

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 383.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZURN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 420 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a CHF 424 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 405 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

