ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,723. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 2.16.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $8,166,834.81. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,302,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,068. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

