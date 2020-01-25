ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400,000 shares during the quarter. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH accounts for 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $157,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after buying an additional 15,040,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at $39,026,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter worth about $32,522,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,964 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,630,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,144,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,637,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

