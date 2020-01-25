Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

