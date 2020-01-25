Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management makes up about 0.3% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIV. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

