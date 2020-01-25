Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. DA Davidson currently has a $375.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $318.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 99,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 57,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

