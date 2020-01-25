Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of AIT opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

