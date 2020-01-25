APQ Global Ltd (APQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
APQ Global stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.80. The company has a market cap of $53.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. APQ Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83 ($1.09).
About APQ Global
