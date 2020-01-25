APQ Global Ltd (APQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

APQ Global stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.80. The company has a market cap of $53.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.46. APQ Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83 ($1.09).

About APQ Global

APQ Global Limited focuses on developing lending activities to sovereign, corporate and banking entities in various markets for a range of business purposes, including for acquisition financing, working capital and investment purposes. The Company’s activities are focused on various markets globally, which include Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

