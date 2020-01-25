Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

WTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTR. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 14.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 9.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aqua America by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 680,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aqua America by 1,139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,084,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 996,901 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aqua America stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua America will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

