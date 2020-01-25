Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded by Longbow Research

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.22.

ARNC opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Arconic has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $85,215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Arconic by 134.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,109,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 637,080 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $13,186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Arconic by 317.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 386,236 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 32.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 360,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

