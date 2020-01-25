Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 332,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 20.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 240,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

