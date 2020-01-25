Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. 2,243,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,118. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,402 shares of company stock worth $17,138,919 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,671,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,871,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.