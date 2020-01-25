ArtByte Hits Market Cap of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00639569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000563 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

