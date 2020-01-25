ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASOS to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,184 ($41.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.30. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a one year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,206.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,848.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

