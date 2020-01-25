Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $17.02 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $443.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

