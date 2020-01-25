Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $14.15 on Friday, hitting $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,865,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $50,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

