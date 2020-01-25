Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ATRI stock traded down $31.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $720.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $722.21 and a 200-day moving average of $758.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.15. Atrion has a 12-month low of $675.34 and a 12-month high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%.

In other Atrion news, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 28.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atrion by 39.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 190.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atrion in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

