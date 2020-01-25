Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 170 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 733.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

