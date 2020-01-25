Autus Asset Management LLC Has $641,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.68 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

