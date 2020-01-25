Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,769 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $108.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

