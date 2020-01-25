Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.80.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 529,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.