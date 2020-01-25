BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BAESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BAE SYS PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Shares of BAESY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 236,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $33.90.
About BAE SYS PLC/S
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
