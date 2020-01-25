BAE Systems (LON:BA) Downgraded to Equal weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 652.30 ($8.58).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 643.80 ($8.47). The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 587.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 560.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.