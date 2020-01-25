Bank of America Downgrades Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE WTR opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. Aqua America has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $52.58.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Aqua America’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua America will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Aqua America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 30,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Aqua America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 995,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Aqua America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Aqua America by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

