Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) versus PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Critical Comparison

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 24.15% 11.95% 1.21% PNC Financial Services Group 24.83% 10.92% 1.33%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of America and PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 12 8 0 2.33 PNC Financial Services Group 0 7 5 0 2.42

Bank of America presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.84%. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $154.39, indicating a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than PNC Financial Services Group.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of America has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bank of America pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of America and PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $113.59 billion 2.66 $27.43 billion $2.94 11.41 PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 3.10 $5.37 billion $11.39 13.20

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than PNC Financial Services Group. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats Bank of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,300 financial centers; 16,300 ATMs; call centers; and digital banking platforms. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions targeted to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as customized solutions to meet clients' wealth structuring, investment management, and trust and banking needs, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

