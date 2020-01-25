BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.67. BCE posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. BCE has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 22.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

