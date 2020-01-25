BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.03

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 368300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BellRing Brands stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.28% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

