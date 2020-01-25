Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.71.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.58. 697,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

