BERNcash Price Hits $0.0003 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a total market cap of $23,726.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.01192542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052602 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00207846 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006340 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073580 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001911 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org . BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

