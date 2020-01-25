BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Given $7.08 Average Target Price by Analysts

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. BEST’s rating score has improved by 9.1% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $7.08 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BEST an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth about $2,640,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth about $2,101,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth about $2,934,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth about $28,841,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BEST has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

