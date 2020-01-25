BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,750

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

BHP opened at GBX 1,779 ($23.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,784.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,780.09.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

