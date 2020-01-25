BidaskClub Downgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Strong Sell

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33.

In other news, insider Min Situ sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $33,808.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $45,730.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,514 shares of company stock valued at $697,980. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

