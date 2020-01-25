BidaskClub Downgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Strong Sell

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $58.91. 33,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $838.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $76,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $103,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,575 shares of company stock worth $464,711. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

