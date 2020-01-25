BidaskClub Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHKP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.48. 875,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,503. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,561,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,645,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 925,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,949,000 after buying an additional 109,222 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 974,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,717,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

