BidaskClub Upgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Buy

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $112.33. 2,289,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,325. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $173,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,320.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,745,000 after purchasing an additional 187,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after buying an additional 90,768 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 150,677 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 969,093 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after buying an additional 138,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

