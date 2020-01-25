BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by Leerink Swann to “Market Perform”

Leerink Swann downgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group cut BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.99. 209,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

