BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $565,477.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $565,477.00 and $3,538.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00595144 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00120653 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,185,022,715 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.