Bitradio Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Bitradio has a market cap of $126,691.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,365,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,365,378 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

