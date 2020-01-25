Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives $31.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Blucora alerts:

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,722,000 after purchasing an additional 192,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 73.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 190,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 303,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,613. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.